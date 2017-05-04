Join in the Walk For Jesus Saturday

The Body of Christ Appling County is encouraged to come together on Saturday, May 6, at 9:00 a.m. to begin a Celebration Walk For Jesus beginning at the Northside Park (old Jr. High) and ending at the Baxley Church of God with a Prayer and Worship Service. The service should end around 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Johnny Blair, pastor at First African Baptist Church, will begin the walk with prayer. Stops will be made along the way to pray at the courthouse, hospital and board of education and finishing at the Church of God with a Prayer and Worship Service.
Let’s make this the best Walk yet! Bring your flags and banners and let’s proclaim the Name of Jesus Christ over Appling County! Jesus said in John 12:32: “And I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all people to myself.” As we walk and pray we will be lifting up our King and LORD over our city, county and region!
Christians of every denomination, age, and color are encouraged to come and celebrate what Jesus has done in our lives and to pray and ask God’s richest blessings on our whole region! This day is nothing more or less than a joyous celebration of our Lord Jesus Christ! Everyone is welcome. Bring your children and babes in strollers and wear your Christian t-shirts! A trailer with chairs will be available for those who are unable to walk the distance.
If you would like to leave your car at the Church of God, a van will be available to carry folks to the starting point at the Northside Park (from 8:20-8:50 a.m.).
For more information contact Pastor Steve Statum, Appling Ministerial Chair, Pastor Johnny Blair, Pastor Lamar Lee or Wanda Stone.
Pictured - Scene from the 2016 Walk for Jesus in downtown Baxley.