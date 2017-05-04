The Appling County Pirates Baseball Team defeated Jackson last Friday in the opening round of the Georgia High School Association’s AAA State Playoffs. The local squad rolled past Jackson only needing two games of the best of three series. The win will now advance the Pirates, third seed of Region 2-AAA, to the Sweet 16 Round of the playoffs to face the Ringgold Tigers, the number one seed from Region 6-AAA. Ringgold defeated Jackson County to advance to the Sweet 16. The best of three series will be played in Ringgold starting on Thursday, May 4 at 2:30 p.m. Two games will be played on Thursday and a third game would be played on Friday, May 5 if needed. Shown above are Pirate players following the games last Friday in Jackson. Best of luck to the Pirates as they take the long journey to Ringgold Thursday.
Pirates advance to Sweet 16
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)