Baxley Police report arrests

The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police Department over the past several days.
On April 12 at approximately 12:45, officers answered a call to Walmart in reference to an animal locked inside a vehicle. On arrival, officers met with a complainant who told them that the animal had been in the vehicle quite a while. Officers made an inquiry inside the store and located the owner who was shopping. After a brief investigation, Sonya Callaway, 35, of a Kentucky address was charged with one count animal cruelty. The animal was placed in the shelter where it received water and proper treatment.
April 15 at approx. 8:04 p.m., officers met with a resident at a Sursson Street address in reference to a burglary. On arrival, the resident told officers that while she was gone person(s) unknown entered her home. Items removed included a window air conditioning unit and television that were in the living room area of the home.
April 16 at approx. 1:06 p.m., officers met with a complainant at a City Circle address in reference to a theft. On arrival, the complainant told officers that a tenant had removed several items and sold them without his permission. After an investigation, Kelsey Rayner, 41, of Baxley was charged with one count theft by taking.
April 17 at approx. 9:45 a.m., officers met with a resident at a Lake View Drive address in reference to a burglary. On arrival, the resident told officers that while he was gone, person(s) unknown entered his home and removed several items. Items reported missing included a 60-inch Emerson LED television, a 25-inch Emerson LED television, a 42-inch Zenith smart television, a Dell laptop and a DVD player.
April 18 at approx. 5:04 p.m., officers met with an employee at Woody Folsom Ford in reference to a theft. On arrival, the employee told officers that a person posing as an employee came in and deceived her into giving her a check for a road trip for the company. After the person left with the check, the employee discovered the person no longer worked for the company. After an investigation, Kristal Walker, 31, of Baxley was charged with one count theft by deception.
