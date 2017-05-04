Baxley Bandstand a smashing success

The Appling County Middle and High School Show Choirs hosted a “Scrapbook of Memories” Thursday evening with several high school students impersonating famous musicians and their hit songs from the 1950s, 60s, 70s and 80s. Clay Mathews, Chris Clark and Joshua Ammons hosted the event inviting the audience to sing along and at times join in the dancing with Bandstand members along the aisles. The top photo shows MC Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This” performed by Chris Clark complete with backup dancers. The bottom left picture shows Ethan Haynes as he performs an enthusiastic rendition of “Separate Ways/Worlds Apart” by Journey. The bottom right picture The Purple People Eater carries senior Alessandra Poblete off the stage.
