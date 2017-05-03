Pebbles Treat McDaniel, age 42, of Baxley died Monday, April 24, 2017.
Mrs. McDaniel was born January 30, 1975 in Augusta but had resided in Appling County most of her life. She was a member of Ten Mile Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. McDaniel was preceded in death by her father, Clayton Treat.
Survivors include her husband, Chadwick G. McDaniel of Baxley; two daughters, Hannah Deen McDaniel and Maegan McDaniel Norris, both of Baxley; mother, Linda Westberry of Jesup; two sisters, Frankie Upton and Crystal Faulk, both of Hazlehurst; two
brothers, Freeman Treat of Tennessee and Walter Treat of Baxley; aunt, Donna Anderson of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Tommy Daniels officiating.
Interment followed in the White Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were David Campbell, Joffre Morris, Arthur Treat, Bret Campbell, Jayson Chancey and Glynn Stone.
Musical selections were rendered by Kim Hall and Chelsei Norris.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.