Don’t let chivalry die

During my time in Starke, FL a couple weeks ago, I visited a local pizzeria to speak with a young man I’ll simply refer to as John. His mother had been instrumental in the organization of a chicken dinner held in honor of Kairos team volunteers back in October and we’d encountered one another the previous night. It had been agreed for me to stop by his job Friday and I arrived at the restaurant about 7:20 p.m.
As I parked it was necessary to wait until a Cadillac pulled into the space beside me. By the time I’d loosed the seat belt and climbed out, the woman seated on the passenger’s side had unfastened her belt in preparation to exit as well. My natural instinct was to open the door of the Cadillac as the man, I reasoned was her husband, hadn’t moved from the driver’s seat. Respectfully, I acknowledged the gentleman as his wife climbed out and even circled the car to shake his hand before going to the entrance of the building.
Oddly enough, as I approached the front door, two young ladies accompanied by several teens were standing inside near the exit. Again, I held the door for them to pass and offered to assist with the number of pizza boxes they were carrying. It surprised me and honestly came across as being somewhat peculiar when one of the youth asked what I was doing. He actually questioned my reason for offering to help the woman who subsequently identified herself as his mother.
Since one young man had posed the question, I stopped to explain the concept of chivalry to the three still standing near the entrance. Not so astonishing was the fact neither of them seemed remotely interested in my explanation of something that left the eldest with the resolve, “Women can open doors for theyself.” The mother just stood shaking her head, thanked me while simultaneously declining my offer to carry the pizzas and shoving the boxes into the stomach of the adolescent closest to her.
The unexpected life lesson prompted serious thought about the state of young men in this world. What are they being taught? Who’s offering to educate them concerning the very real aspects of what it means to be a man? Why does it seem that we, as adults, are failing our youth?
Unfortunately, the general answer to that problem can be directly associated with the reason for my being in Starke from the start. The disproportionate number of incarcerated males leaves few to whom young men can turn as role models. Of course, there are fictitious characters on television or movie actors one can choose to emulate but what ever happened to the grandfathers and uncles who’d share words of wisdom to young, developing men?
