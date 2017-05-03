Let us not forget!

“I wish they’d just take the sign down,” the shorter of the two said. “Nothing turns kids off to great books faster.”
“That and telling them they have to read them,” replied the second one as she peered through reading glasses perched on the end of her nose at Sophie’s Choice, a novel by William Styron. “According to these kids, there are no great books. Video games are great, not books. Too bad. Have you read this book?” she asked, handing it to her friend. “It’s one of my all-time favorites.”
Still talking, they moved away, and I picked up a copy of the novel. I’d always intended to read Sophie’s Choice, but never had, so I purchased it for my own personal summer reading list. I started it that very night. Reading it shook me out of my lethargy, woke up my emotions like a strong cup of coffee wakes up the brain. It made me think as nothing else has in a long time. This masterpiece is about apathy, friendship, mental illness, the Holocaust, and mistreated southern slaves. It’s about love and hate, about wealth and poverty, about compassion and torture. How one author managed to work all those themes into such a powerfully gripping book is incomprehensible to me, but he did it. Masterfully, he did it.
Finishing the book left me reeling, thinking, wondering. As I lay sleepless in my bed the night after I finished Sophie’s Choice, I remembered a June day on the coast of Normandy. My students and I had been exploring the D-Day museum. I sat down to rest on a bench outside while they explored the actual beach. As I sat, a tiny lady approached me. She must have been 4’ 8” tall or less.
“I can practice my English avec vous?” she asked me.
“Mais bien sur! Of course,” I replied.
