Daddy gets a pay raise

I’ll Suwanee to Pete, as my Mother would say, if it isn’t one thing it’s another. I asked the garden store man what would kill these buggers and he just shrugged his shoulders. All he could do is sell me a bag of something he said ‘might’ help.
I remember the days when one could buy chlordane bait, and buddy that stuff would kill ‘em, but, alas, chlordane has gone the way of civility in this country and is not to be found. We can outlaw chemicals because they are bad for us but we can’t outlaw profanity, graphic sex and violence on TV or lies from the mouths of our politicians. Somehow we’ve got this thing backwards.
On a brighter note, my baby boy has just turned 23 and has been asked by the University of West Virginia to get his doctoral degree there, and the best thing about it is they are offering to pay him to go to school instead of me paying them.
When he told me what the offer was, all I did the rest of the day was follow him around and ask if he had accepted their offer yet. Late that night, “have you accepted their offer yet?”
