Having a chance to repay a debt owed to my alma mater

This love affair goes back decades to when I was an incoming junior at UGA. I walked into Grady on the first day so nervous that I thought seriously of walking back out and going home and getting a job at the General Motors assembly plant like my high school buddies. Instead of going home, I found a new home.
In the intervening years, I have had the privilege of serving as president of the National Alumni Association, being named an Outstanding Graduate of UGA, a Fellow of the Grady College and to have had a room named in my honor there. I am glad I decided not to join the assembly line at the GM plant.
Getting to this point in my life has been the result of a lot of help from a lot of people who took an interest in me and in my career. Now, it is incumbent on me to offer that help and to show that interest in the next generation. One of my greatest satisfactions is being able to provide funding at the Grady College for students to travel to conferences and to network with industry professionals and to provide internships and fellowships to some outstanding young people.
Proceeds from this column go toward that effort. I have the best of both worlds. Not only do I get to play a small part in helping young people at a time when they are evaluating their career choices, I also get to jerk the chains of the humor-impaired and report on politicians acting like — well — politicians. My cup runneth over.
There is an ulterior motive, I must confess. The majority of my career has been spent in communications, either as an external counselor on the corporate side or for the past 20 years tossing opinions around on the media side. Today, I am worried about both sides. The public’s opinion of the news media has never been lower. The credibility of the media has never been under greater suspicion and — in my opinion — the media have never been more clueless as to how to restore our trust in them. Here is hoping the Grady graduates and those who have taught them will have some answers as how to reverse that trend. Arrogance and defensiveness are not answers.
