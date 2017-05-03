For the seven-day period from April 21 through April 27, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) provided the following services:
Deputies/Investigators wrote 16 citations, made 12 arrests, which included two drug arrests, issued 45 warnings, served 15 criminal and 19 civil papers for various courts, and worked security for two court sessions during the current week. There were three vehicle crashes worked by deputies, with assists from the Georgia State Patrol. Deputies patrolled 9,045 miles for the period. The sheriff’s office considered it an honor to provide three funeral escorts throughout the week. Investigators with the sheriff’s office initiated 12 new criminal investigations and completed/closed four current cases.
Sheriff Mark Melton gives account of activity
