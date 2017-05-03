Sheriff Mark Melton gives account of activity

For the seven-day period from April 21 through April 27, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) provided the following services:

Deputies/Investigators wrote 16 citations, made 12 arrests, which included two drug arrests, issued 45 warnings, served 15 criminal and 19 civil papers for various courts, and worked security for two court sessions during the current week. There were three vehicle crashes worked by deputies, with assists from the Georgia State Patrol. Deputies patrolled 9,045 miles for the period. The sheriff’s office considered it an honor to provide three funeral escorts throughout the week. Investigators with the sheriff’s office initiated 12 new criminal investigations and completed/closed four current cases.
The Appling County Jail provided protection for our citizens by safely housing an average of 67 inmates during the current period. Jailers completed 13 new inmate intakes and processed 14 inmate releases, which includes inmates from other counties that request our assistance in housing their inmates. The medical unit provided 83 medical checks for the week and food service served 1,456 meals. We continue to provide one outside detail that maintains the grounds of most county facilities.

The 911 Emergency Call Center Dispatchers received and dispatched 667 calls for service, 172 of which were emergency calls directly to 911. These numbers do not include routine communications between dispatch and units nor does it include the normal calls for training and drills.

During the week period, Chief Deputy, Gene Davis, attended Command Staff Training. The ACSO participated in a missing person search and hosted the first organizational meeting for the ACSO Search and Rescue Team.

