By Steve Simmons
At the April 26 meeting of the Baxley City Council City Manager Jeff Baxley reported that the next street on the LMIG (Local Maintenance Improvement Grant) resurfacing list was Tippins Street. Baxley made the council aware that only part of the street was scheduled while another part was down the list. Baxley asked that the council amend the list to be able to do the street in its entirety. Completing the street at one time would save time and money. A motion was made, seconded and carried unanimously to amend the list.
Baxley City Council amends LMIG resurfacing list
