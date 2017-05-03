Baxley City Council amends LMIG resurfacing list

Posted by
Admin
in News
Wednesday, May 3. 2017
Comments (0)
By Steve Simmons

At the April 26 meeting of the Baxley City Council City Manager Jeff Baxley reported that the next street on the LMIG (Local Maintenance Improvement Grant) resurfacing list was Tippins Street. Baxley made the council aware that only part of the street was scheduled while another part was down the list. Baxley asked that the council amend the list to be able to do the street in its entirety. Completing the street at one time would save time and money. A motion was made, seconded and carried unanimously to amend the list.
Other motions made, seconded and unanimously approved by the council included:
• The Second Reading/Adoption of an ordinance annexation petition filed by Sandra Morris, located at 1247 and 1283 Golden Isles West, be annexed and establishing a Business (B-2) Zone in voting District VI.

• The adoption/resolution accepting the GDOT contract for costs associated with an aviation easement and obstruction (pine trees) removal at the Baxley Municipal Airport.

To read the complete story, including the City Manager's Report, pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner