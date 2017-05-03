Surprise 80th Birthday Celebration to be held for Willene Shipes Floyd

The children and grandchildren of Willene Shipes Floyd would like to invite family and friends to her 80th Surprise Birthday Celebration. The celebration will be Saturday, May 20 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Spring Branch Social Hall. Refreshments will be served.
Ms. Floyd was born to the late James Vernon “Bud” Shipes and Willard Beasley Shipes on May 20, 1937. She is one of eight sibblings. She was married to the late William Folece Floyd and they have three children, six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
The children include Cathy (Terry) Temples, the late Janice Knight and Chris (Lisa) Floyd. The six grandchildren include Robin (Les) Grimm, Dallas (Renee) Sikes, Amanda (Kevin) Carter, Chelsea (Glenn) Kersey, Brandon Floyd and Matthew Floyd. Great-grand children include Romie Grimm, Logan Grimm, Dawsyn Sikes and Baby B arriving in July, Blake Carter, AJ Carter, Levi Carter, Landon White, Ryker Kersey and Brantlee Kersey.
Your attendance will be greatly appreciated as you help celebrate this joyous birthday occasion with her.