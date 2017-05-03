Relay for Life to be held on May 5

The public is invited to the Appling County Chapter of Relay for Life Walk on May 5 at the Appling County High School track from 6:00 p.m. until 12:00 a.m. There will be food, entertainment, games and lots of fellowship.
Put on your comfortable shoes. Come walk in the fight to eliminate cancer by walking for a cure!
The chapter will also honor those with cancer and will remember those who have lost their battle with a candle lighting service.
Everyone in Appling County knows someone who has been touched by cancer. One person lost is one too many.
Let’s join together and do our part in the fight to eliminate cancer. For more information call Gail Taylor at 366-9668. All survivors are invited to come out. The first lap is dedicated to you, our heroes!
Do you have a hero you are willing to walk for or with?