Legals for April 26, 2017

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES CLIFTON MORRIS,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-35
PETITION BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR WAIVER OF BOND AND/OR GRANT OF CERTAIN POWERS
NOTICE
Sandra M. Morris has petitioned for waiver of bond and/or for the grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261 in regard to the above estate. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 22, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless your qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
By: Jacob Bell
Clerk of the Probate Court
38 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-8114
4/12, 4/19, 4/26 & 5/3
|
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
TIANNA PORSCHE MUMFORD,
Plaintiff
v.
BRYAN JAMAL KING,
Defendant
CAFN 17-2-53C
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
By Order of Service by publication dated the 31st day of March, 2017, you are hereby notified that on February 27, 2017, TIANNA PORSCHE MUMFORD, filed suit against you for divorce.
You are required to file with the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Keith M. Morris, 581 E. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia 31513, an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication.
WITNESS the Honorable Stephen Scarlett, Judge of this Superior Court.
This 5th day of April, 2017.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court
Appling County, Georgia
4/12, 4/19, 4/26 & 5/3ch
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the estate of CHARLES CLIFTON MORRIS, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons, firms or corporations indebted to said deceased or said estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 10th day of April, 2017.
/s/ Sandra M. Morris
Sandra M. Morris
Executor of the Estate of
Charles Clifton Morris
114 Morris Road S.E.
Surrency, GA 31563
4/19, 4/26, 5/3 & 5/10ch
|
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORIGA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DOYLE LOUGHREN, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are
hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 13th day of April, 2017.
Mrs. Joyce M. Loughren
38 Addie Lane
Baxley, GA 31513
4/19, 4/26, 5/3 & 5/10ch|
|
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORGIA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of Grace Marie Bell, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to the estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 19th day of April, 2017.
Estate of Grace Marie Bell
Attn: Mr. Terry L. Braswell, Administrator
446 Bill Branch Road
Baxley, GA 31513
4/26, 5/3, 5/10 & 5/17ch
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: Estate of Odessa Skipper, deceased
All creditors of the estate of Odessa Skipper, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 11th day of April, 2017.
Mae S. Gibson, Administrator
Loretta S. Hutchinson, Administrator
Estate of Odessa Skipper
120 Miller Road
Leesburgh, GA 31763
JohnsonFloyd LLP
132 W. Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
912-366-9000
4/26, 5/3, 5/10 & 5/17ch
|
CITATION
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
GEORGIA, APPLING COUNTY
All persons holding claims to the estate of DIANE B. HERRINGTON, deceased, are hereby required to render an account of their demands to me within the time allowed by law, properly made out; and all personal indebted to said deceased are hereby requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 21st day of April, 2017.
Hugh J. McCullough
Administrator of the Estate of Diane B. Herrington
Law Office of Hugh J. McCullough, P.C.
Post Office Box 39
Glennville, Georgia 30427
(912) 654-2116
4/26, 5/3, 5/10 & 5/17ch
|
NOTICE TO DEBTORS & CREDITORS
STATE OF GEORGIA
COUNTY OF APPLING
IN RE: ESTATE OF WANNELL HERRINGTON, DECEASED.
All persons holding claims against the estate of WANNELL HERRINGTON, late of Appling County, are hereby required to render an account of their demands to me within the time allowed by law, properly made out; and all persons indebted to the said deceased are hereby requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This 17th day of April, 2017.
Carroll Steve Herrington, Executor of the
Estate of Wannell Herrington, Deceased
J. Frank Smith, Jr.
Smith Law Group, P.C.
P.O. Box 27
Vidalia, GA 30475
(912) 538-0900
(912) 538-0912
frank@slgsmithlaw.com
4/26, 5/3, 510 & 5/17ch
