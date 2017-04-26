Betty Lou Beavin, born October 25, 1941 to the late Willie Roy and Marie Altman Gardner, of Baxley, passed away April 12, 2017 at Savannah Hospice. Betty Lou resided in Baxley, Dallas and Kentucky throughout her life, but always considered Baxley home.
She graduated in 1959 from Appling County High School and worked for Southern Railway from 1960 until 1984. Betty Lou was the last depot agent for the Baxley railroad station. She was a member of Midway Baptist Church. During retirement, Betty traveled throughout the country and various parts of the world. She once even had dinner with the President of Peru. In the 1980s Betty served as President of the Peruvian Paso Horse Association. Betty enjoyed life to the fullest and she especially enjoyed The Walking Dead television series filmed in Georgia.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Thom, and brothers J.L., Willie, and Max Gardner.
She is survived by her daughter Vickie Beavin Stone, of Baxley, grandchildren, Crystal Scott (Alex) of Baxley, Courtney Jackson (Brock) of Villa Rica, Stephanie Stone of Villa Rica, Angel Stone of Villa Rica and one great grandson Mason Scott, one sister Wilma Spell (Darvin) of Baxley, and one brother Tommy Gardner (Renee) of Athens.
A memorial service was held Saturday, April 15 at Midway Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Gardner and the Rev. Freddy Gardner officiating. Honorary pallbearers were all in attendance.