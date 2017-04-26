Jean Etta Byrd, age 65, died April 19, 2017 at her home.
She was born July 17, 1951 in Baxley to the late Herbert and Bernice Byrd. She retired from Propex North America, formerly Amoco Fabrics and Fibers, in Hazlehurst after forty years of dedicated employment.
She enjoyed time with family, friends and fishing. Her sense of humor, generous and loving spirit will be greatly missed by her family, friends and cousins.
Preceding her in death, parents, Herbert and Bernice Byrd; brothers, Wilma McTier and Herbert “Peter” Byrd; sister, Mittie Byrd Dickerson.
Survivors include daughters, Pamela Byrd and Dianna Wesley; son-in-law, Eric Wesley; grandson, Isiah Wesley; brothers, Vernon “Duke”, Kenneth (Teresa), Alvin (Tonya), Stanford (Tammie) and Randall (Tonia); sisters, Vivian Richardson, Maudell (Richard) Rogers, Olivette (Johnny) Williams, Ruby Baynes and Patricia Byrd; aunts, Frances Vann and Rena Smith. Several nephews, nieces and cousins also survive.
Funeral services were held at Rachel Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, April 22, 2017 with the Reverend Vertis Ryals presiding and Dr. Kendall Bennamon officiating.
Repast was held in the social hall of Rachel Missionary Baptist Church.
Visitation was held Friday, April 21, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Baxley Funeral Home.
Musical selections were rendered by the choir and Tammie Byrd.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Baxley Funeral Home.