Alice Forshia Davis, age 95, died on April 16, 2017.
She was born July 30, 1921 to the late Samuel and Dora Warrick. She joined New Jersey Baptist Church at an early age and attended school in Appling County. She was united in Holy Matrimony to the late Brooker T. Davis for 57 years. Eight children were born to this union.
Preceding her in death, her parents, Samuel and Dora Warrick; husband, Brooker T. Davis; children, Betty Jean Davis, Lonnie Davis and Doris Davis; grandchildren, Termaine Green and Renesa Reynolds.
Survivors include children, Arnold (Mildred) Davis, Teresa Cash, Leverdia (James) Green, Jerry Davis, Stanley (Latrell) Davis, all of Baxley; sisters, Gladys Brantley of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dora Griner and Mary Johnson, both of Springfield, Massachusetts; sister-in-laws, Willie Lee Allen and Clara Mae Russell, both of Baxley and Jenetha (Harrell) Burke of Atlanta; brothers-in-law, Oscar Davis and Benjamin Davis. Precious memories will also be shared with thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Jamie Paulk serving as the eulogist and Pastor Christopher Wilson presiding.
Interment followed in the Old Field Memorial Gardens.
Repast was held in the Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church Social Hall.
Visitation was held Friday, April 21, 2017 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Thankful New Jersey Missionary Baptist Church.
Active pallbearers were Leon Russell, Chaddrick Davis, Timothy Howard, Lorenzo Cash, Dwight Cash and Allen Crosby.
Honorary pallbearers were Billy Carter, Charles Carter, Spanish Oaks Hospice Care, Terri and Jimmy Twiggs, Stanley Russell, Michael Fletcher, Lonnie Wright, Altamaha Home Care, Phil and Betty Jo Jenkins and Kim Wynn.
Musical selections were rendered by the choir, Cynthia Vann and Tammy Richburg.
Friends and family may offer condolences by visiting www.cmbrownfh.com.
Funeral arrangements were under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.