Willie Mae Coleman, age 95, of Baxley passed away Thursday, April 13, 2017 in the Pavilion. Mrs. Coleman was born May 5, 1921 in Appling County to the late Evans Altman and the late Roxie Varnadore Altman. She was a retired seamstress and was preceded in death by her husband, Nolice James Coleman, Sr., and a son, Nolice James Coleman, Jr.
Survivors include her sons and daughters in law, Kenneth and Margaret Coleman of Guyton and Maxwell and Brenda Coleman of Trussville, AL.; a daughter in law, Eleanor Coleman of Jacksonville, FL; five grandchildren, Jennifer and Billy Lewis, Angela and Jonathan Herrick, Kendra Coleman and husband, Seth, Stephany Coleman, Brittany Coleman and two great grandchildren, Adam Lewis and Catherine Herrick.
Funeral services were held Monday, April 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Brown and the Rev. Earnest Dyal officiating. Interment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were C.E. Dyal, Larry Dyal, Billy Coleman, Wilton Williams, Wendell Brown and E.L. Coleman.
Musical selections were rendered by Glenn and Sherry Beach.
Remembrances may be made to the American Heart Association P O Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or the Zoar Baptist Church Building Fund at 10170 Zoar Road, Baxley, Ga. 31513.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.