Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Wallace Hoke Floyd, age 89, who passed away Thursday, April 20, 2017 at Effingham Care Center in Springfield. He was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County residing the past two years in Springfield. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Baxley First Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Truss and Mary Graham Floyd and brothers and sisters, Hovis Floyd, Sarah Kingsley, Montene Floyd, Margery Floyd Paulk and Francis Floyd Stillwell.
Survivors include his daughter, Melanie Floyd Hubbard of Rincon; one son, Wallace William Floyd of Apalachicola, FL; one stepson, Steve Simmons of Baxley; one grandson, Nolan Andrew Hubbard; one step granddaughter, Keely Simmons Thornton and one step great grandson, Kane Thornton.
Funeral services were held Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Baxley First United Methodist Church with the Reverend Rick Brown and the Reverend Steve McGuire officiating.
Interment followed in the Omega Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to funeral services at the church.
Active Pallbearers were Roy Herrington, Jeffery Turner, Ricky Branch, Doug Doyle, Rick Brown and Roger Cain.
Honorary pallbearers were the Fishermen’s Sunday School Class of Baxley First Baptist Church.
