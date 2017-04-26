Luna Sellers Mack, age 102, died Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in the Pavilion.
Mrs. Mack was born November 23, 1914 in Appling County to the late John Millinder Sellers and the late Helen Branch Sellers and was a member of Melton’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Mack was a retired school teacher and a member of the Appling County Retired Educators Association.
Survivors include her sister, Nell S. Tuten of Baxley; two brothers, Harry Sellers of Marietta and David M. Sellers of Baxley.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Swain Funeral Home with the Rev. Karen Zeigler and the Rev. Danita Knowles officiating.
Interment followed in Melton’s Chapel Church Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers were John David Sellers, David Wayne Herrington, Nicholas Drew Hardee, Roland Ellis Sellers, Chris Tuten and Carroll Reynolds.
Musical selections were rendered by Carolyn Edwards.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.