Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the death of Opaline McDaniel Mobley, age 69, who passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Memorial Health in Savannah. She was a native and lifelong resident of Appling County; a retired paraprofessional working twenty years with the Appling County School System; a former employee of Barnes Pharmacy and Ronald Reagin Pharmacy and a faithful member of Friendship Congregational Christian Church. Mrs. Opaline was a loving wife, mother, nanny and sister.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Efton E. and Wannie Holton McDaniel.
Surviving is her husband of 49 years, Ernest Mobley of Baxley; two daughters, Miranda McLellan Hall and husband, Michael and Melanie Griffis and husband, Michael, both of Baxley; two grandchildren, Marli McLellan and Case Griffis, both of Baxley; brothers and sisters, Wade and Laverne McDaniel, Lorene and Donald Hunter, Claudine and Floyd Hunter, James and Helon McDaniel, Clifford McDaniel, Geraldine and Bill Walton and David and Peggy McDaniel, all of Baxley; a host of nieces and nephews and friends that she was loved by.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Friendship Congregational Christian Church with the Reverends Wayne Williamson, Bill Stone and Barry Teutsch officiating.
Mrs. Mobley lay in state one hour prior to services on Tuesday.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was held Monday evening, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Friendship Congregational Christian Church.
Active pallbearers were Mike McDaniel, Mark McDaniel, Jon Merritt, Ricky Hunter, Chris Baxley, Jason Baxley and Kevin Hunter.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Adult Sunday School Class of Friendship Congregational Christian Church, Shaver Lightsey and all friends and family in attendance.
Musical selections were by Vickie Dyal and the Friendship Congregational Christian Church Choir, Floyd Hunter and David Williams.
Condolences may be expressed at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Opaline McDaniel Mobley.