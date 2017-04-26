Margie R. Spivey, 88, of Brunswick departed his life Sunday, April 16, 2017 at SGHS Glynn. Funeral services were conducted at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 20, 2017 in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Reverend Danny Stillwell officiating. Entombment followed at Palmetto Cemetery with Britt Jenkins, Cole Holliday, Mike Spivey, Bernie Hurt, Erick Lyons, Ron Wilson, Terry Flowers, and James Carter Rouse serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Adult Sunday School Class of Brunswick Church of God of Prophecy and all others in attendance.
Born in Ware County to the late Holton and Fannie J. Rouse, she had been a resident of Brunswick since 1955. She was a homemaker and member of Brunswick Church of God of Prophecy. Mrs. Spivey enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Spivey, a son, Ray Spivey, a grandson, Chris Spivey, as well as sisters, Amy Deen and Verlyn Mercer.
Survivors include a son, Kelly Spivey and wife, Cindy of Brunswick, a daughter, Michelle Salazar of Crossville, TN, four grandchildren, Steven Spivey, Jordan Spivey, Amanda Waters, and Trevor Huffaker, four great grandchildren, Bailey Spivey, Madison Spivey, Chelsea Spivey, and Lyla Spivey, a great great grandchild, Conor Sams, three brothers, Gene Rouse, Donald Rouse, and Calvin Rouse, and a sister, Lavern Deen.
The family received friends Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral hour at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.