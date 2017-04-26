Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for David Lewis Taylor, Sr., age 86, who passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah. He was a native of the Red Oak Community in Appling County, living in Jacksonville for 35 years before returning to Appling County. He was a retired truck driver and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the Appling County Young Farmers, the Quarry Lodge #382 F. and A.M, recently receiving his 50-year pin and a member of Spring Branch Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Ada Reynolds Taylor.
Survivors include his wife, Ivy Elouise Beasley Taylor of Baxley; two sons, David Lewis Taylor, Jr. of Jacksonville, FL and John Milton Crabb and wife, Jan of Port Saint Lucie, FL; two daughters, Debra Cantrell and husband, Jerry of Ailey and Denice McClain and husband, Doug of Baxley; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; one sister, Alma Lee Huft of Jacksonville, FL and one special companion, Bubba.
Funeral services were held Friday, April 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Nobles Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend David Taylor and the Reverend Bryan Gill officiating. Musical selections were handled by the Reverend Bryan Gill and Glenda Reeves.
Interment followed in the Appling Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation was held Thursday, April 20, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Active Pallbearers were Joe Taylor, Curtis Taylor, Loyal Taylor, Don Smart, Luther Smart and Jeremy Bates.
Honorary pallbearers were the Spring Branch Baptist Church Men’s Fellowship.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of David Lewis Taylor, Sr.