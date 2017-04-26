Sheriff gives weekly recap

Sheriff Mark Melton reports for the seven-day period of April 14 through April 20, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) provided the following services: Deputies/Investigators, wrote 41 citations, made 12 arrests which included two drug arrests, issued 38 warnings, served 14 criminal and 26 civil papers for various courts, and worked security for two court sessions during the current week. There were 12 vehicle crashes worked by deputies, with assists from the Georgia State Patrol. Deputies patrolled 5,492 miles for the period. The sheriff’s office considered it an honor to provide three funeral escorts throughout the week. Investigators with the sheriff’s office initiated eight new criminal investigations and completed/closed two current cases.
The Appling County Jail provided protection for our citizens by safely housing an average of 71 inmates during the current period. Jailers completed 18 new inmate intakes and processed 13 inmate releases, which includes inmates from other counties that request our assistance in housing their inmates. The medical unit provided 77 medical checks for the week and food service served 1,561 meals. We continue to provide one outside detail that maintains the grounds of most county facilities.
Our 911 Emergency Call Center Dispatchers received and dispatched 698 calls for service, 224 of which were emergency calls directly to 911. These numbers do not include routine communications between dispatch and units nor does it include the normal calls for training and drills.
During the week period, the ACSO hosted the Region 9 Chaplin’s Training Meeting for 15 Chaplins. Jimmy Twiggs, Director of the Appling County EMS, conducted CPR, First Aid, and AED Training for deputies and jailors. The Appling Jail interviewed for two staff positions. Richie Williams, Jerome Murray, and Grant Lewis sponsored the quarterly Employee Appreciation Luncheon held April 19. Sgt. Zeal Sharpe was chosen as the Employee of the Quarter. Deputy David Williamson is currently attending K-9 training school in San Antonio, Texas. Upon his return, the ACSO will have two K-9 Drug Teams.
