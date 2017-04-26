Indictments opened in Appling Superior Court

Judge Robert W. Guy, Jr. opened indictments in Appling County Superior Court on April 13. There were fifteen subjects that appeared in Appling County Superior Court. Listed are the subjects that were indicted.
Kimberly Ann Hampton – Two counts possession of schedule IV controlled substance and theft of lost or mislaid property.
Walder Wardell Hampton – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule IV controlled substance and theft of lost or mislaid property.
Angela Marie Norris – Possession of methamphetamine and possession of Clonazepam (a schedule IV controlled substance).
Kevin Dewayne Vaughn - Possession of methamphetamine and possession of Clonazepam (a controlled substance).
Ashley Victoria Fullard – Burglary in the second degree.
Chase Van Sharpe – Burglary in the second degree.
Alesa Jill Hall – Trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Vernon Lee Tyson – Trafficking methamphetamine or amphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Vernon Lee Tyson – Theft by receiving stolen property.
Anthony Wayne Gay – Two counts of aggravated assault – family violence, criminal damage to property in the first degree, cruelty to children in the third degree, reckless conduct and simple battery – family violence.
Waymon Deontae Shaw – Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana more than an ounce, crossing guard line with contraband, driving under the influence – less safe and giving false information to officer.
Walder Wardell Hampton – Possession of methamphetamine, possession of Oxycodone (a schedule II controlled substance) and possession of Alprazolam (a schedule IV controlled substance).
Darviana Kyara Harris – Aggravated assault and possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.
Jimmy Lee Williams – Two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes, two counts of solicitation of sodomy of child under 18 and two counts of solicitation of sodomy.
Jada Starr Davis – Possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.