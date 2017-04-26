Does my headline sound a little mad? It should, because I am! After I mailed a very substantial check to the Internal Revenue Service last week for additional income taxes I owed, an article about misconduct by employees with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) garnered my attention. The article, published by the Washington Free Beacon and written by Elizabeth Harrington, will make your stomach turn if you are a hard working taxpaying citizen.
Harrington starts out by telling readers that the misconduct among federal employees within the agency is bad. The employees within the EPA have been caught drinking alcohol, smoking/growing marijuana and watching porn on the job. Below is a portion of Harrington’s article:
“The most notorious case of misconduct was the EPA official who earned $120,000 and performance bonuses after being caught watching pornography for up to six hours a day.
The geologist in the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation downloaded over 7,000 pornographic files on an agency server and admitted to masturbating at work. He received paid leave for nearly two years after being caught.
The official was not alone in viewing pornography at the EPA. Another employee was suspended just five days after admitting that he had “watched pornography regularly at work for the past several years,” the inspector general reported to Congress last year.
The employee’s punishment was he no longer could telework or “attach any unauthorized external drive devices to a government computer.”
Another EPA contractor admitted he watched pornography on a government computer for 18 years, the inspector general said. The contractor said he was “addicted” to porn and was fired by his company. The inspector general recovered $22,088 of the contractor’s salary, which was equivalent to the amount of hours he had viewed pornography at work over the course of one year.
The agency also has employed convicted child molesters, including one employee who the EPA paid $55,000 to retire because officials could not fire him.
Other EPA employees have been caught growing marijuana and drinking on the job.
One employee was arrested in 2015 after trying to bring “three grams of marijuana and two marijuana pipes through the security checkpoint at an Internal Revenue Service facility in Denver, Colorado.” After receiving a conviction of a $2,500 fine and 20 hours of community service, the employee was suspended from the EPA for 21 days, the inspector general said.
Another EPA employee had a “marijuana growing operation in her residence.” She was placed on administrative leave for seven months before retiring in 2014.
The inspector general also reported last year that an employee was arrested for drunk driving while on the job. The employee also abused time-and-attendance policies, and “had been arrested for driving under the influence three times, one of which occurred
during a work day for which the employee charged eight hours of telework.”
Here is my question to our elected U.S. Representatives and Senators in Washington (those who represent me included), republican and democrat. Where is the accountability for our tax dollars? The taxpaying American people are sick of footing the bill for this type of waste and corruption in our government. It is long past time for congress to step up with tighter accountability measures throughout the entire federal government.
Also according to the article by Harrington, when the government faced a shutdown in 2013 the government itself reported that only 1,069 employees within the EPA were essential to continue operation of the agency. That’s 6.5 percent of the 15,000 employees within the EPA. President Trump has stated that he would like to cut overall government waste/spending. The EPA would be a good place to start looking in my opinion.
-Jamie Gardner
If this makes you sick, please write, call or email your members of Congress and let them know. To email a member of Congress you now have to visit their actual web page and I have provided the email website address for Appling County representation below as well:
* U.S. Representative Rick W. Allen
WASHINGTON, DC OFFICE
426 Cannon House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-2823
http://allen.house.gov/contact/
* U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson
131 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: (202) 224-3643
https://www.isakson.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/email-me
*U.S. Senator David Perdue
455 Russell Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: (202) 224-3521
https://www.perdue.senate.gov/connect/email