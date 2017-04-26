By Mary Ann Ellis
Years ago when we settled on this road, before it was Buck Head Road, before the pavement covered the washboard dirt surface, we didn’t worry too much about our animals being hit by passing vehicles. For the most part, those vehicles eased by our house at a reasonable rate of speed. Otherwise, the ruts in the road would surely shake them to pieces and sling various parts to lie in the ditches. Our grapevine grew close to the road and produced luscious fruit when August came round. If someone stopped for a handful, we didn’t care in the least. The grapevine itself provided a nice shade for a hot lawn mower—me, not the riding machine. In August, I’d have grapes to go with my rest.
On the other end of this section of Buck Head Road was a large dairy. One day I came home from school to find three cows grazing in the side yard. They’d ambled about 3 or 4 miles from their dairy home down that dirt road to work on my grass for me. These neighborly animals appeared so tranquil and content in my yard that I really hated to report their truancy, but I did, and their owners arrived soon to drive them back home. The dairy and its owners disappeared long ago, along with the sandy road of the past. The sand materialized with long periods of dry weather and would sling a car in the ditch in a heart beat. I speak from experience. Do I ever!
Two young pines stood beside our driveway back then, and I worked for years planting and training wisteria to climb them. I love the smell of those lavender pods, as well as their magnificence. I wanted wisteria in my yard just like the big vine that grew in my mother’s pecan tree; finally, when it was well on its way up the trees, the county notified us that our road was to be paved. My trees with the wisteria had to go. I cried for days, but to no avail of course. At least the grapevine is still here and still serving us well.
To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe.