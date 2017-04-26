Legislature turns adoption efforts into political sausage

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, April 26. 2017
Comments (0)
By Dick Yarbrough

There is a saying that the two things you don’t want to see made are law and sausage. Sometimes, they are hard to tell apart. State Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta, can speak first-hand about how the political process can stink worse than ground-up hog parts.

Georgia’s adoption laws are antiquated and in serious need of updating. The last time the state code was updated was in 1990, due mainly to the efforts of a state senator by the name of Nathan Deal.

There are currently 12,000 foster children in Georgia. The average time for foster care adoption in our state is a bit more than two-and-a-half years. Nationally, the figure is just over a year. Many Georgia families go out-of-state to adopt because it is easier.

Rep. Reeves began an effort two years ago to modernize the code, working with the Georgia Council of Adoption Lawyers, the Department of Family and Children Services, the Council of Superior Court Judges and adoption agencies among others in crafting appropriate legislation.
Reeves says the bill was simply a rewrite and modernization of the current code to make the adoption process more efficient, (since the last rewrite, something called the internet has appeared on the scene), to give judges more leeway in determining custody issues and to streamline international adoption procedures.

In late February, Reeves’ bill passed out of the House of Representatives unanimously and then was sent to the state Senate. At the request of a subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee, changes to the bill were made and agreed upon and everything seemed in order to pass the bill out of the full committee, through the Senate and then onto the governor’s desk for his signature.

To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner