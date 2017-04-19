1SG (Retired) Cecil A. Moore, 82, Elgin passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in a Lawton Hospital. He was born February 4, 1935 in Steens, MS to William and Verna M. (Cain) Moore.
He retired from the US Army in 1971 having earned the following awards: Good Conduct Medal-7, Vietnam Service Medal, Bronze Star Medal with “V” device, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 device and 2 Overseas service bars. He married Ingeborg Burkard in Germany. She passed away in 1997. He later married Mildred Thompkins in Lawton.
After his retirement from the Army he drove a truck for moving companies for 20 years. He loved the outdoors, loved animals and traveling the country with his wife Mildred.
Survivors include his wife Millie of the home, daughter Christina Moore of Colorado Springs, CO, son David Moore and wife Johanna of Mt. Vernon, MO and 5 grandchildren, Jordan Jones, Katy Moore, Justin Moore, Vicki Moore and Tyler Moore. He is also survived by a neice, Patricia Ann Zemp, of Baxley. He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Ingeborg, a brother and a sister.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Green Dogs Unleashed, 310 4th Street NE, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or greendogsunleashed@yahoo.com