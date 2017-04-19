Donald Markham “Mark” Nail, age 59, of Baxley died Monday, April 10, 2017 at Appling HealthCare System.
Mark was born August 11, 1957 to J. W. and Rita Hall Nail and had lived his entire life in Appling County, having attended Dyal Elementary School and Appling County High School. Mark was the second of four sons born to J.W. and Rita Hall Nail, and was preceded in death by his father, J.W. Nail and brothers, Ricky and Timothy.
He loved farming and from the time he was a young boy, he was happiest sitting on a John Deere tractor. When farming became an unprofitable vocation for small operators, Mark still loved working with the soil and planted a garden each year to supply vegetables for others, especially his mother.
Mark was a faithful loving son and will be greatly missed by his mother, Rita Hall Boyett, stepfather Gene Boyett, son Markus Nail, daughter Keisha Spell and brother, Chris (Melissa) Nail. He is also survived by a long-time special friend and partner Angela Alexander, also aunt Elese Hall and uncle Thomas (Peggy) Hall along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at Zoar Baptist Church with Chris Nail and the Rev. Joey Andrews officiating.
Active pallbearers were Mike Vaughn, John Lucas Nail, Gage Nail, Frankie Hall, Earl Gribble and Mike Herrington.
Interment followed in the Nail Memorial Gardens.
Musical selections were rendered by Roger and Songja Cain.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.