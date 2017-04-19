Several thieves caught by police

The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by officers of the Baxley Police Department over the past several days.
On March 30 at approximately 11:59 a.m., officers met with a resident at a Holmesville Avenue address in reference to a theft. On arrival, the resident told officers that he was missing a Cub Cadet push mower and a weed eater from a utility building that was locked. After an investigation, officers discovered that the weed eater had been pawned at a local pawnshop. Charged in connection with this incident was Bobby Chambers, 26, of Baxley, on one count each of theft by deception and theft by taking.
March 31 at approx. 1:07 p.m., officers met with a complainant at Mr. Cash in reference to a theft. On arrival, the complainant told officers that a person had been in the store and removed a Dewalt DC970 model drill, with a serial number of 201314-49 and a JVC GZ-HM50RU model camcorder with a serial number of 066M1254 without paying for them. After an investigation, Rocky Jacobs, 31, of Baxley, was charged with one count theft by taking.
April 2 at approx. 9:57 a.m., officers met with an employee of Key West Inn in reference to a missing television from one of the rooms. The employee told officers that a room had been rented and when the customer left, a 32-inch Emerson television was missing. After an investigation, Justin Corouthers, 22, of Vidalia, was charged with one count theft by taking.
April 4 at approx. 5:50 p.m., officers answered a call to the Water Works Park in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. When the officers arrived and were in the process of investigating the complaint, one of the people involved fled the scene. This resulted in a short chase by officers, where the person was taken into custody without further incident. Charged in connection with this incident was Hakeem Williams, 21, of Baxley, with one count each of disorderly conduct, simple battery, obstruction of a police officer, possession of marijuana and crossing a guard line with drugs.
