Sheriff introduces new format to weekly report

Sheriff Mark Melton has issued a new format to the weekly report for the Appling Sheriff’s Office, Jail and 911 starting this week. Sheriff Melton encourages everyone to know your Appling County Sheriff’s Office and the support it provides to the community. The Sheriff’s Office is comprised of three independent agencies; Sheriff’s Office, Jail and 911. The Appling County Sheriff’s Office is on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and keeps our community safe with approximately 65 full and part time employees The organization is proud to provide its many services and assistance to the citizens of Appling County.
For the seven-day period of April 7 through April 13, the Appling County Sheriff’s Office provided the following services:
Your 21 POST certified deputies/Investigators, headed by Chief Deputy Gene Davis, wrote 55 citations, made eight arrests, issued 53 warnings, served 24 criminal and 15 civil papers for various courts, and worked security for one court sessions during the current week. There were 14 vehicle crashes worked by deputies including one fatality on Wednesday, April 12. Deputies patrolled 8,420 miles for the period. The Sheriff’s Office considered it an honor to provide four funeral escorts throughout this week. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office initiated 13 new criminal investigations and completed/closed one current case.
The 18 Appling County Jailers lead by Lt. Adam Bell provided protection for our citizens by safely housing an average of 78 inmates during the current period. Your jailers completed 14 new inmate intakes and processed 25 inmate releases. These inmates were brought to the Appling County Jail by the Sheriff’s Office, Baxley Police Department, Graham Police Department and various state agencies working in our area. They also receive inmates from other counties that request our assistance in housing their inmates. The jail staff is comprised of a medical unit and food service which help ensure that all our inmates are properly cared for and fed. Additionally, the jail provides one outside detail that maintains the grounds of most county facilities.
Our 911 Emergency Call Center, headed by Administrator Henry Alderman, provides services to the Sheriff’s Office, Baxley Police Department, Graham Police Department, Appling Emergency Medical Services, Appling Emergency Management Agency, Baxley Fire Department and all 10 County Fire Departments. During this reporting period, your eight dispatchers received and dispatched 641 calls for service, 188 of which were emergency calls directly to 911. These numbers do not include routine communications between dispatch and units nor does it include the normal calls for training and drills.
The seven member Support Staff, coordinated by Gail Dixon, assists the entire Sheriff’s Office and its endeavors. These staff members take calls, write reports, gather and share information, schedule meetings, finger print citizens, receive and process warrants and a host of other duties.
To read the Weekly Arrest Report pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe.