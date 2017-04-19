Kids enjoy hunt

The Annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the City of Baxley and the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce, was held Saturday at Water Works Park. Kids of all ages gathered to hunt more than 2,000 eggs in hopes of finding the golden egg that contained the grand prize ticket for a fluffy white bunny. Katie Arnold (bottom photo) was victorious in finding the golden egg and was excited to take home her new furry friend. After the egg hunt, kids enjoyed lemonade and homemade Easter cookies as they opened their eggs to reveal their winnings. A special thanks to the City of Baxley for sponsoring this great event for the community and to the Public Works team that ensures everything runs smoothly. The Baxley- Chamber of Commerce and the City of Baxley hopes everyone had a lovely Easter and look forward to hosting this event again next year.