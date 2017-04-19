New Market opens Saturday, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony set for Friday

Wednesday, April 19. 2017
Appling County, the City of Baxley and Baxley-Appling County Board of Tourism have been working for more than two years on a new Farmers Market for the community. On Friday, April 21, at 4;30 p.m., a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will be held to officially open the brand new Baxley-Appling County Farmers Market. The new market is located next to Water Works Park in downtown Baxley. The official market season opens Saturday, April 22, and local officials hope you will stop and shop with local vendors/farmers. The market will be open every Saturday from dawn until dusk. For information on becoming a vendor at the new Farmers Market, please contact the Baxley-Appling County Chamber of Commerce at (912) 367-7731 or visit Baxley.org.
