Georgia’s First Ladies make their own mark

Bentley is the third Alabama governor to resign since the 1990s, following Don Siegelman, convicted on federal felony corruption charges and sentenced to seven years in federal prison in 2006, and Guy Hunt, who was found guilty of theft, conspiracy and ethics violations in 1993. Prosecutors said Hunt took $200,000 from his inaugural account to buy marble showers and a tractor. You can’t make this stuff up.
Bentley, a medical doctor by trade, was divorced by his wife of 50 years after he accidentally sent her a suggestive text message intended for his honey bunny. And you would let this guy take out your appendix?
Somehow, I can’t imagine those kinds of shenanigans taking place among our governors here in Georgia and I am pretty sure it hasn’t for the past 60 years at least. As I ponder the resignations of Bentley, Siegelman and Hunt, I am looking at the wall in my office which contains signed photos of every Georgia governor from Ernest Vandiver (I958-63) to our current chief executive, Nathan Deal. Two names are missing: Lester Maddox (1967-1971) who I never got around to meeting and Jimmy Carter (1971-75) who didn’t make the cut because of his unconscionable racist campaign against my hero, Gov. Carl Sanders (1963-67).
A few of Georgia’s governors I became acquainted with after they had served their time in office. Several I had first-hand contact with as a part of my job. All were different in personality and each had different legislative priorities. Some I agreed with and some I didn’t. But one thing they all had in common: All of the aforementioned governors were and are strong family men. For that, let us be grateful.
To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE
to subscribe.