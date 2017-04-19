Georgia’s First Ladies make their own mark

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, April 19. 2017
Updated: 3 days ago
Comments (0)
By Dick Yarbrough

You may have read about the sudden resignation of Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley last week. The “Luv Guv” as he was known in the local media was facing impeachment proceedings for campaign finance violations and allegations of some boy-girl hanky-panky with one of his top aides.
Bentley is the third Alabama governor to resign since the 1990s, following Don Siegelman, convicted on federal felony corruption charges and sentenced to seven years in federal prison in 2006, and Guy Hunt, who was found guilty of theft, conspiracy and ethics violations in 1993. Prosecutors said Hunt took $200,000 from his inaugural account to buy marble showers and a tractor. You can’t make this stuff up.

Bentley, a medical doctor by trade, was divorced by his wife of 50 years after he accidentally sent her a suggestive text message intended for his honey bunny. And you would let this guy take out your appendix?

Somehow, I can’t imagine those kinds of shenanigans taking place among our governors here in Georgia and I am pretty sure it hasn’t for the past 60 years at least. As I ponder the resignations of Bentley, Siegelman and Hunt, I am looking at the wall in my office which contains signed photos of every Georgia governor from Ernest Vandiver (I958-63) to our current chief executive, Nathan Deal. Two names are missing: Lester Maddox (1967-1971) who I never got around to meeting and Jimmy Carter (1971-75) who didn’t make the cut because of his unconscionable racist campaign against my hero, Gov. Carl Sanders (1963-67).

A few of Georgia’s governors I became acquainted with after they had served their time in office. Several I had first-hand contact with as a part of my job. All were different in personality and each had different legislative priorities. Some I agreed with and some I didn’t. But one thing they all had in common: All of the aforementioned governors were and are strong family men. For that, let us be grateful.

To read the complete column pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner