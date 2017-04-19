Light of Hope Ceremony scheduled

During the month of April, CASA programs across the nation light candles to remember children who suffer from abuse and/or neglect, as well as, to offer a symbol of hope that all children may have a safe and permanent home. The “Light of Hope” event aims to increase awareness of these children’s plight and to invite new volunteers and supporters to our ranks. These events help demonstrate how everyone’s efforts bring hope to all children.
Tri-County CASA’s Light of Hope Ceremony will be Monday, April 24, at Baxley City Hall at 7:00 p.m. A special guest speaker and foster placement will share their story, in addition to “The Star Thrower” by Joel Barker. Recipients of the “Light of Hope” awards will be recognized and honored for the difference they have made in the life or lives of children. These “lights” are making a difference for children who may be living in chaos and turmoil or who may be experiencing abuse or neglect. Those making a difference are the bright spots in a child’s life-those who listen, care, encourage, who are there and give hope. The “Light of Hope” award nomination form is printed below. Please submit your nomination by Friday, April 21.
An affiliate of Georgia CASA and a member of the National CASA Association, Tri-County CASA recruits and trains community volunteers to advocate for children in court. They are a “voice in court” for the children they speak up for and these volunteers live by the saying “One hundred years from now, it will not matter how much money was in my bank account, or the kind of car I drove. What will matter is what I have done to make a difference in the life of a child.” Be the difference!