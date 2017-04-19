Legals for April 19, 2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
The City of Baxley will hold a Called Meeting on May 9, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 282 E. Parker Street, Baxley, Georgia. The primary purpose of the Called Meeting will be to conduct a Public Hearings, as well as any other business that may come before the Mayor and Council. The Public Hearings will offer opportunities for comments on:
1. APPLICATION FOR ANNEXATION, property owned by Kenneth and Sue Bass, located at 1873 Blackshear Highway, be annexed and establishing a Residential (R-15) Zone in voting district #3 described as follows:
All that tract or parcel of land lying and being in Land Lot No. 245 of the Second Land District of Appling County, Georgia, consisting of Lots 25 and 26 of Pine Forest Subdivision and being bounded now or formerly as follows: Northwest of North by Lots 24 and 23 of Pine Forest Subdivision; East by Old Blackshear Road; Southeast and South by Lots 27 and 28 of Pine Forest Subdivision; and West by State Route 15. Said tract of land being more accurately described as Tracts 1 and Tract 2, according to the courses, metes and bound of that certain survey and plat thereof by Denean W. Dixon, dated August 30, 2000, recorded in Plat Book 15, Page 329, in the Office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, Georgia.
CITY OF BAXLEY
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF
APPLING COUNTY, GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
CORBITT EDSEL HARRIS, DECEASED
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of CORBITT EDSEL HARRIS, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby required to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
Judy Harris
Administrator of the Estate
of Corbitt Edsel Harris
82 Harris Road
Baxley, Georgia 31513
KRIS KNOX, P.C.
Attorney for the Estate of Corbitt Edsel Harris
37 Tippins Street, Suite B
Baxley, Georgia 31513
3/29, 4/5, 4/12 & 4/19ch
|
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE, LLC
Plaintiff,
v.
JEAN J. SHARPE, ROBERT BARRY SHARPE AS AN HEIR OF ROY SHARPE, ANN SHARPE TATUM AS AN HEIR OF ROY SHARPE, AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROY SHARPE
Defendants.
Civil Action No. 16-12-362C
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
By order for service by publication dated March 9, 2017, All Unknown Heirs of Roy Sharpe are hereby notified that Nationstar Mortgage LLC filed suit for Reformation and Declaratory Judgment on December 5, 2016.
All Unknown Heirs of Roy Sharpe are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon Plaintiff’s Attorney, Brian Linkowski, an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication.
This __ day of March, 2017.
FIDELITY NATIONAL LAW GROUP
W. REESE WILLIS, III
Georgia State Bar No. 767067
BRIAN LINKOWSKI
Georgia State Bar No. 141403
ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF
NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE, LLC
4170 Ashford Dunwoody Road
Suite 460
Atlanta, GA 30319
(770) 325-4844 (Telephone)
brian.linkowski@fnf.com
3/29, 4/5, 4/12 & 4/19ch
|
NOTICE OF SEIZURE
On or about the 18th day of March, 2017, on South Main Street in Baxley, Appling County, Georgia, at approximately 11:18 p.m., an officer with the Baxley Police Department, seized $1,665.00 IN U.S. CURRENCY and A 1980 CHEVROLET FOUR DOOR CAPRICE CLASSIC AUTOMOBILE, VIN # 1N69HAJ200397 (collectively hereinafter referred to as “Property”), for forfeiture to a violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (Hereinafter referred to as “this Act”), pursuant to Official Code of Georgia Annotated §§ 9-16-11 et seq., and 16-13-49. Said Property is currently in the custody of the Baxley Police Department located 560 Barnes Street, Suite C, Baxley, Georgia.
Said property was seized and is subject to forfeiture as having been found in close proximity to drugs; used to facilitate a transaction, purchase, or sale of drugs; as being proceeds from the sale or distribution of drugs; and as being directly or indirectly used or intended for use in a manner facilitating a violation of this Act, to wit: said Property was found in possession of Waymon Deonte Shaw, in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-30-30(a), which is entitled Possession of Cocaine With Intent To Distribute, a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, and in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-13-32.2, which is entitled Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects, to wit: DigitZ digital scales and a grinder.
Any person claiming to be an owner for interested holder of the Property has 30 days within which a claim must be served on the state attorney by certified mail, or statutory overnight delivery, return receipt request, and that such claim shall be signed by the owner or interested holder to the Office of the District Attorney, Attn: Forfeiture, 37 Tippins Street, Suite C, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and shall provide: (a) the name of the claimant; (b) the address at which the claimant resides; (c) description of the claimant’s interest in the property; (d) a description of the circumstances of the claimant’s obtaining an interest in the Property and, to the best of the claimant’s knowledge, the date the claimant obtained the interest and the name of the person or entity that transferred the interest to the claimant; (e) the nature of the relationship between the claimant and the person who possessed the Property at the time of the seizure; (f) a copy of any documentation in the claimant’s possession supporting his or her claim; and (g) any additional facts supporting his or her claim.
If no claim is filed within thirty (30) days of the receipt of the notice, all right, title, and interest in the property shall be forfeited to the State and disposed of as provided in O.C.G.A. §§ 9-16-11, et seq., and 16-13-49.
Posted this the 23rd day of March, 2017.
Jackie L. Johnson, District Attorney
Brunswick Judicial Circuit
By: Jan Kennedy
Assistant District Attorney
4/5, 4/12 & 4/19
|
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN RE: ESTATE OF CHARLES CLIFTON MORRIS,
DECEASED
ESTATE NO. 2017-35
PETITION BY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR WAIVER OF BOND AND/OR GRANT OF CERTAIN POWERS
NOTICE
Sandra M. Morris has petitioned for waiver of bond and/or for the grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261 in regard to the above estate. All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before May 22, 2017.
BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless your qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be (scheduled at a later date). If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.
Diane Hallman
Judge of the Probate Court
By: Jacob Bell
Clerk of the Probate Court
38 South Main Street
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-8114
4/12, 4/19, 4/26 & 5/3
|
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF APPLING COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
TIANNA PORSCHE MUMFORD,
Plaintiff
v.
BRYAN JAMAL KING,
Defendant
CAFN 17-2-53C
NOTICE OF PUBLICATION
By Order of Service by publication dated the 31st day of March, 2017, you are hereby notified that on February 27, 2017, TIANNA PORSCHE MUMFORD, filed suit against you for divorce.
You are required to file with the Clerk of Superior Court of Appling County, and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Keith M. Morris, 581 E. Parker St., Baxley, Georgia 31513, an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication.
WITNESS the Honorable Stephen Scarlett, Judge of this Superior Court.
This 5th day of April, 2017.
Marsha Thomas
Clerk of Superior Court
Appling County, Georgia
4/12, 4/19, 4/26 & 5/3ch
|
NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate SAFE HORIZONS INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Non-Profit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 3785 Ten Mile Road, Baxley, Georgia 31513, and its initial registered agent at such address is Anne Jackson.
J. Alexander Johnson
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 366-9000
|
NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE
Notice is given that Articles of Incorporation which will incorporate J & J TRUCKING OF SURRENCY INC. will be delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Business Corporation Code. (O.C.G.A. §14-2-201.1). The initial registered office of the corporation will be located at 6148 Old Surrency Road, Surrency, Georgia 31563, and its initial registered agent at such address is Jerome Murray.
J. Alexander Johnson
JOHNSONFLOYD LLP
132 West Parker Street
Baxley, Georgia 31513
(912) 366-9000
|
COUNTY OF APPLING
STATE OF GEORIGA
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
All creditors of the Estate of DOYLE LOUGHREN, deceased, of Appling County, Georgia, are
hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to me.
This 13th day of April, 2017.
Mrs. Joyce M. Loughren
38 Addie Lane
Baxley, GA 31513
4/19, 4/26, 5/3 & 5/10ch
|
NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND DEBTORS
All creditors of the estate of CHARLES CLIFTON MORRIS, deceased, late of Appling County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons, firms or corporations indebted to said deceased or said estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 10th day of April, 2017.
/s/ Sandra M. Morris
Sandra M. Morris
Executor of the Estate of
Charles Clifton Morris
114 Morris Road S.E.
Surrency, GA 31563
4/19, 4/26, 5/3 & 5/10ch
