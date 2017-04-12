Commissioners make decisions on appointments

By Jamie Gardner

The Appling County Board of Commissioners met for a regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, April 4. During the meeting the commissioners discussed and approved several authority and board appointments.
With regard to the Appling County Development Authority, the commissioners reappointed two members and also made new recommendations for two seats. For James Clark’s seat Commissioner Ronnie Rentz made a motion, seconded by Commissioner Charlie Leggett, to reappoint Clark. The motion carried unanimously. For Andy Orvin’s seat, Leggett made a motion to reappoint Orvin. The motion was seconded by Commissioner Daryl Edwards and approved unanimously. Commissioner Edwards then made a motion to appoint Mickey Bass to replace Mike Cleland on the authority and Rentz seconded the motion. The motion carried unanimously. Commissioner Theodore Wilkerson made motion to appoint James Futch to replace Dr. Esco Hall, Jr. on the authority. Rentz seconded this motion and it carried unanimously.

The commissioners also voted unanimously to appoint Stormi Alexander as the District V representative on the Appling County Recreation Authority. Alexander is replacing Henry Jones who resigned the week prior to the commission meeting.

Finally, the commissioners approved a resolution officially appointing Lake Carter to the Appling County Board of Tax Assessors.

