Pinwheels for Prevention

Pictured above are members of Prevent Child Abuse Appling County at a pinwheel display in front of Renesant Bank on Monday morning. There are 47 pinwheels shown and each pinwheel represents a sustained case of child abuse in Appling County. One case could have multiple children involved. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to focus on the health and safety of Georgia’s children.
Prevent Child Abuse Appling joins Prevent Child abuse America in April to raise public awareness of the need for prevention and the critical need to break the cycle of child abuse. Child abuse has far-reaching effects on our community. The overwhelming majority of incarcerated criminals report a personal history of child abuse. By eliminating child abuse, we can ensure a safer today and a brighter tomorrow for our children. Children are a valuable resource and we want to see prevention a priority for everyone in Georgia.