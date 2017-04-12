Pinwheels for Prevention

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Headlines, News
Wednesday, April 12. 2017
Comments (0)
Pictured above are members of Prevent Child Abuse Appling County at a pinwheel display in front of Renesant Bank on Monday morning. There are 47 pinwheels shown and each pinwheel represents a sustained case of child abuse in Appling County. One case could have multiple children involved. April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to focus on the health and safety of Georgia’s children.
Prevent Child Abuse Appling joins Prevent Child abuse America in April to raise public awareness of the need for prevention and the critical need to break the cycle of child abuse. Child abuse has far-reaching effects on our community. The overwhelming majority of incarcerated criminals report a personal history of child abuse. By eliminating child abuse, we can ensure a safer today and a brighter tomorrow for our children. Children are a valuable resource and we want to see prevention a priority for everyone in Georgia.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner