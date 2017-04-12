Origin of Easter

With the help of the internet and my good friend Wikipedia, I was able to find some interesting facts concerning pagan symbols that have become easily recognizable; substitutes, of the sacred occasion. The Easter Bunny is a folkloric symbol that is featured as one that brings eggs to “good” children. This fable originated among Lutherans in Germany and featured an “Easter Hare.” Later coming to be identified as the Easter Bunny, the long-eared cotton tail judge, in his original capacity, was responsible for evaluating whether children were bad or good at the beginning of the Eastertide season. Upon confirmation that the children were deemed deserving, much like the idea of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny would deliver colored eggs, candy, and toys to their homes the night before the holiday. Georg Franck von Franckenau first made mention of the German tradition of an Easter Hare delivering eggs for the children in his “De ovis Paschalibus” (About Easter Eggs) in 1682.
The hare or rabbit, as the representation came to be most commonly recognized, had become a popular motif in medieval church art during ancient times. Common belief by many philosophers and historians of the day that the hare was a hermaphrodite (possessing both male and female reproductive organs) and could reproduce without loss of its virginity ultimately resulted with people loosely relating the animal to the Virgin Mary. Given this, hares or rabbits sometimes appeared in illuminated manuscripts and Northern European paintings of the Mother of Jesus and the Christ Child.
