Origin of Easter

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Columns
Wednesday, April 12. 2017
Comments (0)
By Billy G. Howard

Curiosity about one of the most sacred days of the modern Christian calendar compelled me to conduct a little study of how, exactly, Easter originated. Ironically, the date recognized in celebration of Jesus’ resurrection had beginnings far from any Christian associations. I truly wanted to understand how our Lord and Savior’s victory over death and the grave came to be symbolized by a rabbit, colored and subsequently, chocolate eggs.
With the help of the internet and my good friend Wikipedia, I was able to find some interesting facts concerning pagan symbols that have become easily recognizable; substitutes, of the sacred occasion. The Easter Bunny is a folkloric symbol that is featured as one that brings eggs to “good” children. This fable originated among Lutherans in Germany and featured an “Easter Hare.” Later coming to be identified as the Easter Bunny, the long-eared cotton tail judge, in his original capacity, was responsible for evaluating whether children were bad or good at the beginning of the Eastertide season. Upon confirmation that the children were deemed deserving, much like the idea of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny would deliver colored eggs, candy, and toys to their homes the night before the holiday. Georg Franck von Franckenau first made mention of the German tradition of an Easter Hare delivering eggs for the children in his “De ovis Paschalibus” (About Easter Eggs) in 1682.

The hare or rabbit, as the representation came to be most commonly recognized, had become a popular motif in medieval church art during ancient times. Common belief by many philosophers and historians of the day that the hare was a hermaphrodite (possessing both male and female reproductive organs) and could reproduce without loss of its virginity ultimately resulted with people loosely relating the animal to the Virgin Mary. Given this, hares or rabbits sometimes appeared in illuminated manuscripts and Northern European paintings of the Mother of Jesus and the Christ Child.

To read the complete article pick up a copy of The Baxley News-Banner on newsstands now or CLICK HERE to subscribe.
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner