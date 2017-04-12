It’s time for the Rose Show

The show is open to the public and you are invited to participate. All colors and types of roses may be entered and awards will be given for each color division. A Grand Champion and a Reserve Champion will be chosen in each age division. An overall Best of Show rose is also awarded. This year’s first place winners will receive an All-American rose bush next year at planting time.
Whether you have one rose bush or a garden full, brighten someone’s day by bringing the cut stem to the Rose Show and putting it on display. The bank will provide the bud vases for the display, and all roses not picked up by 3:30 p.m. the day of the show will be donated.
The roses should be brought to the bank between 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26. The roses will be judged at 11:00 a.m.
Tips for choosing roses for the show are as follows: Each rose bud should be cut with the longest stem possible, preferably 15-18 inches long. The buds look better if they are partially opened, not tightly closed nor open wide.
Remember, you do not have to be an expert to participate. Plan now to make this year’s show a very successful community event. Come enjoy the springtime! For further information, please contact the Appling County Extension Office at 367-8130.