Sheriff Mark Melton reports recent activity

The following are highlights of incidents that were handled by deputies with the Appling County Sheriff’s Office over the past several days.
On March 30, answered a call to Moody Altman Road in reference to stolen property. Further investigation led to the arrest of Whitney Herndon, 25, of Baxley. Herndon was charged with Theft by Taking in the forth degree.
March 31, answered a call to Jekyll Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated person(s) unknown had entered his company vehicle. Items taken included a man’s Coach wallet that contained various cards, a payroll check and an Apple Watch.
April 1, answered a call to Odell Bullard Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated person(s) unknown entered her vehicle and her husband’s vehicle. A Michael Kors pocketbook, wallet, checkbook and various cards were taken.
April 1, answered a call to Corey Street in reference to a theft. The complainant stated her wallet was missing or possibly stolen. The wallet contained cash and various cards.
April 1, answered a call to Wilson Crapps Road in reference to four-wheelers damaging the roadway. Contact was made with four juveniles once the officer’s arrived. The parents of the juveniles were notified of the situation.
April 1, answered a call to Windy Hill Road in reference to a theft. The complainant stated person(s) unknown had entered her vehicle and removed her wallet. The wallet contained cash and various cards.
