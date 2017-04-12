Patricia Ann Hayes, age 69, died on March 7, 2017.
She was born October 13, 1947 in Baxley to Elizabeth F. Simmons and the late Mitchell James Davis.
She was a 1964 gradate of Appling County High School and later went to Waycross Technical School to become a Licensed Practitioner of Nursing. She traveled to Newark, New Jersey and worked for Jersey Bell Company and later returned to Baxley. She wanted to continue her career in nursing so she began a career at Appling General and then Vidalia Memorial and Wayne Memorial until 1985.
She moved to her family to Decatur in the summer of 1985 in search of new experiences. She worked for four years at Glenwood Manor caring for the elderly. Still searching for something more fulfilling, she began working at Crawford Long Hospital until retiring in 2010.
She spent her days reading, listening to music, watching television and learned to quilt. She loved trying new recipes and used her grandchildren as taste judges. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Preceding her in death, brothers, James “Jimmy” Davis and Fernell Davis and sisters, Lovetta Kent and Charlotte Harris.
Survivors include mother, Elizabeth F. Simmons of Baxley; daughters, Charlotte “Nisey” Hayes of Decatur and Addie Hayes of Buford; son, Keith “Red” Hayes; grandchildren, Kelicia Hayes of Ellenwood, Jalen Hayes of Seattle, Washington, Keith Hayes of Decatur, Caelin Hayes of Decatur, Keian Hayes of Virginia, Octavious Hayes of Decatur, Devon Hayes of Virginia, Jaedin Hayes of Decatur, Treneal Hayes of Decatur, Kaiya Hayes of Richmond, Virginia, Zakar and Zoser Hayes of Buford, Kendall Hayes of Chicago, Illinois ; great-grandson, R. Greyson Green of Ellenwood; sisters, Phyllis (Douglas) Hector of Atlanta and Tammy (Gregory) Cox of Conley; aunts, Annie Bell Mahone of Atlanta, Lucille Coleman of Surrency and Joyce (George) Skipper of Baxley. A host of nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Memorial viewing services were held on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.
Gregory B. Levette’s and Sons Funeral Home of Scottdale was in charge of all the arrangements.