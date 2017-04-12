David Dorris Black, age 64, died Monday, April 3, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Black was born January 29, 1953 in Bacon County to the late Rev. Dorris Black and the late Myrtice Crosby Black. He was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church and was retired from Ironworkers Local 709. Mr. Black was an awesome farmer, wonderful brother and a true friend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Bonnie McCall Black and three sisters, Evelyn Gill, Jean Orvin and Judy Lynch.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Black of Baxley; daughter, Lori Black of Whitemarsh; son and daughter in law, Greg and Christy Black of Baxley; four sisters and brothers in law, Brenda Nail, Betty and Curtis Taylor both of Baxley, Elaine and Greg Edwards of Surrency and Ellen Black of Baxley; two brothers and sisters in law, Eddie and Elwanda Black of Orange Park, Florida and Dewayne and Marcia Black of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Sydney Black, John David Black, Hayden Streat, a good friend, Lyrissa Smoak and his faithful buddy, Bentley.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 5, at 2:00 p.m. at Red Oak Baptist Church with the Rev. Rick Brown, the Rev. Robert Black and the Rev. Denny Waters officiating.
Active pallbearers were Johnny Pendarvis, Jeffrey Turner, Tendall Carter, Ricky Williams, Ronnie Black, Jessie Hernandez, Billy Lynn and Jimmy Lynn.
Honorary pallbearers were the Iron workers Local 709 and all friends in attendance.
Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.
Musical selections were rendered by Dewayne Black, Elaine Black Edwards, Naomi Black , Sydney Black, Velda Lynn and Jake Barnes.
Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.