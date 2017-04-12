Jean W. Carter

Jean Carter passed away at her home Tuesday morning, April 5, 2017. She was born to Mamie Jean Williams on August 17, 1925 in the Hopewell Community, Chambers County, Alabama, the youngest child of Thomas Jackson Williams and Lillie Bell Prophett Williams. Her family moved to Bluffton the next year where she grew up with her brothers Amos, Carl, Andrew, Rufus, Marvin, Ellis, Dal, Charlie and Thomas and her sister Mary Kate. She graduated from Bluffton High School and soon afterwards went to work in Atlanta for Western Electric. On September 5, 1953 she married Carroll Lindon Carter at Grace Methodist in Atlanta. Since that time she has been a resident of Macon.
Jean enjoyed giving her time and talents to her family, to her children’s activities, and to Riverside United Methodist Church. She loved her wonderful neighbors and church friends as well as her large extended family.
Jean is survived by her three daughters and nine grandchildren. Daughters are Susan (Terry) Blackwell of Moncks Corner, South Carolina and their children, Molly, Thomas (wife, Jennifer) and Carter; also Nancy (Rusty) Mitchell and their children, Duncan and Carter of Macon; also Cathy (Todd) Blonshine of Cary, North Carolina and their children, Anna (husband, Josh VandenEnde), Mary (husband, Taylor Boone), William (fiancée, Julia) and Elliot (wife, Kristy).
Services were held at Riverside United Methodist Church on Sunday, April 9, at 3:00 p.m. with visitation following the service. Graveside services were held Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. from Hopewell UMC Cemetery in Baxley.
Memorials may be made to Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 or to The Methodist Home, 304 Pierce Avenue, Macon, GA 31204.
Arrangements were under the direction of Hart’s Mortuary, Cherry Street, and Swain Funeral Home, Baxley.