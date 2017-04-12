Carole Lee Fields

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the service for Carole Lee Fields, age 68, who passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Wayne Memorial Hospital. She was a resident of Wayne County for the past five years and a former stewardess with Braniff International Airlines.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Calvin Fields and Tommie Lee Altman Barrow and James Barrow, Jr.

Surviving is a brother, John Barrow and wife, Pam; one sister, Bonnie and husband, Lee Stevens and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. at Crosby Chapel Church Cemetery with the Reverend Rick Brown officiating.

Interment followed.

Family and friends may sign the on-line registry at noblesfh.com.

Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Carole Lee Fields.
