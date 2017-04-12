Ellen Coates Palmer

Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Ellen Coates Palmer, age 60, who passed away Monday, March 6, 2017. She was formerly of Delaware and Maryland living the past six years in Baxley.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Dale Palmer, Sr.

Survivors include one son, Mark McCluskey of Timberlake, North Carolina; two daughters, Leslie McCluskey-Essing and husband, Chris of Maine and Krissy McCluskey of Seaford, Delaware; mother, Barbara Bartholomy of Baxley; four grandchildren, Lillie McCluskey, Lindsay McCluskey, Brad Lamenza and Shawn Chartin; one sister, Betsy Smith of Westgrove, Pennsylvania and one brother, R. Dale Palmer, Jr. and wife, Lisa of Denton, Maryland.

Interment will take place at a later date handled by Moore Funeral Home in Denton, Maryland.

Friends and family may sign the online guest book at milesnobles.com.

Miles-Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Ellen Coates Palmer.
