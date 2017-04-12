Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory announces the services for Ruby Grace Lightsey, age 77, who passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at the Pavilion after a long illness. She was a native of Ellijay, moving to Appling County as a teenager, where she married Ward Lightsey and raised her family. She and her husband were farmers and even later in life she continued to have that green thumb, as anything that she put in the dirt was sure to survive and flourish just as Ruby had done. She, along with her “Feller”, Robert Eason, who after the loss of his wife became her friend and companion, together they ventured off going to places they had never been and enjoyed their years going, enjoying life and allowing their rocking chairs to gather dust. Anyone who knew them had to know that they had found love for a second time, which took nothing from their families or deceased spouses. To know Ruby was to never forget her as she grabbed life and made the most of each day.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ward Lightsey; parents; brothers and sister.
Survivors include her two sons, WR “Chester” Lightsey and Wallace “BB” Lightsey; one daughter and son in-law, Angel and Michael Waters; three grandchildren, Dustin, Evan and Madison “Maddi”; companion, Robert Eason and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Nobles Funeral Home with Elder Jerry Lightsey officiating.
Interment followed in the Ritch Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was held one hour prior to services.
Active Pallbearers were Mark Atkins, Lance Atkins, Ronnie Thornton, Jesse Lightsey, James Boatwright and Dustin Allen.
Honorary pallbearers were the staffs of Comfort Care Hospice, the Pavilion A-Hall and Appling HealthCare System ICU.
Friends and family may sign the online guest book at noblesfh.com.
Nobles Funeral Home and Crematory served the family of Ruby Grace Lightsey.