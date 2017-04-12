Henry Grady “Buster” Miles, Jr., age 76, of Baxley passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017 at the Bacon County Hospital System.
Mr. Miles was born February 19, 1941 in Appling County to the late Henry Grady Miles, Sr. and the late Vera Rogers Miles. He was preceded in death by his son in law, Steve Eason. He was a member of First Baptist Church. Buster Miles was an avid fisherman and hunter and loved the great outdoors. He was a member of the Cattleman’s Association, Community Bank Board of Directors, a member of Hughes Old River Fisherman’s Club, owner of M and S Steel, and was the past owner and operator of Wayne County Stockyard and Miles Stockyard for many years. He also was the recipient of the Excellence in Agriculture Award for 2016. Most of all Buster Miles was a family man who loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grands.
Survivors include his wife, Jimmie Ree Branch Miles; daughters, Debbie Miles Eason, of Statesboro and Scarlett Miles Copeland, and husband, Tim of Baxley; son Henry “Grady” Miles, III (Tonya) of Baxley; brother, Jimmy (Connie) Miles of Baxley; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren also survive.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 4, at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church. The Rev. Robert Wigley, the Rev. Earnest Dyal and the Rev. Joe Ferguson officiated.
Active pallbearers were Richie Williams, Joe Eason, Jeff Herrington, Stevie Smith, Charles Vann, Danny Orvin, James Clark and Floyd Hunter.
Honorary pallbearers were all friends in attendance.
Entombment followed in Omega Cemetery.
Musical selections were rendered by Henry Branch, Jonnilee and Wayne Carter, Gail Carter, David Williams, Daffani Eason and Vincent Beal.
Arrangements were under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.