The Appling County High School (ACHS) Pirates baseball team is currently 5-0 in Region 2-AAA. This past week the local squad went 3-0 defeating Vidalia High School, Long County High and Pierce County High.
On March 27, the Pirates traveled to Vidalia and brought home a 15-6 non-region win over the Indians. The Pirates then hosted region opponent the Long County Blue Tide and easily defeated the visiting team by a score of 10-0. Finally, the Pirates handed region opponent Pierce County its first region loss on Friday, March 31, defeating the Bears by a score of 6-3.
Pirates 5-0 in region play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)