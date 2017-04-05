Pirates 5-0 in region play

Posted by
Staff Writer
in Sports
Wednesday, April 5. 2017
Comments (0)
The Appling County High School (ACHS) Pirates baseball team is currently 5-0 in Region 2-AAA. This past week the local squad went 3-0 defeating Vidalia High School, Long County High and Pierce County High.

On March 27, the Pirates traveled to Vidalia and brought home a 15-6 non-region win over the Indians. The Pirates then hosted region opponent the Long County Blue Tide and easily defeated the visiting team by a score of 10-0. Finally, the Pirates handed region opponent Pierce County its first region loss on Friday, March 31, defeating the Bears by a score of 6-3.

Pirates will host Brantley County on Tuesday, April 4, with first pitch slated for 6:00 p.m. Appling County will then travel to Tattnall County on Friday, April 7, and this game is scheduled to get underway at 5:30 p.m. Come out and support the Pirates.

The ACHS Junior Varsity Pirates will play again on Monday, April 10 in Vidalia. The JV’s final home game is set for April 14 against Jeff Davis County. Game time is 5:00 p.m. for both games.

PICTURED - PIRATE GRAYSON CARTER (21) AWAITS A PITCH AS TEAMMATES WATCH
Bookmark and Share
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Content copyright ©The Baxley News-Banner